ACCIDENT — Funding has been secured for restoration of the Drane House as part of the U.S. Senate Appropriations fiscal 2024 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies legislation.
The bill includes $250,000 for restoration of the oldest existing residential structure in Garrett County. The project will repair, restore and furnish the 224-year-old historic structure as closely as possible to its original condition, providing a site for education and tourism.
U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, announced the inclusion of $13.4 million in key legislation, providing direct federal funding for community-led projects in Maryland.
