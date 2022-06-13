OLDTOWN — Oldtown Summerfest is back for its 22nd year on June 25 on the grounds of the former Oldtown School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Firemen’s Parade will begin the festivities at 10 a.m. The festival blends the history of Oldtown, founded by Thomas Cresap in 1741, with many family-oriented activities, attractions and entertainment. The event is free to the public.
Festival attractions include all-day live entertainment, craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, the Summerfest queen and princess crowning, classic car and tractor shows, kids activities, a dunking booth and the Allegany Arts Lab.
