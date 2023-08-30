CUMBERLAND — Embassy Theatre will feature a night of one acts titled “Missing Marisa” and “Kissing Christine” by John Patrick Shanley. The production will run Sept. 14-17 and 21-24 with 8 p.m shows Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. shows Sunday.
Terry and Eli are friends with a woman in common: Marisa, Eli’s ex-wife, before she ran off with Terry. Now she has abandoned Terry as well. Terry comes to Eli’s apartment looking for Marisa. The two men circle each other, combative and vulnerable. Eli wants friendship, Terry just wants Marisa back. Neither man can get what he wants.
Larry and Christine meet at a Thai restaurant for a first date and they know nothing about each other. In the course of conversation, it’s revealed that Christine is a reconfigured person — as a result of an accident, her face had to be reconstructed, so she looks different. Even more significantly, a severe concussion changed her personality. She has become a much nicer person. Larry has revelations of his own: He is married with two children. He and his wife are having terrible problems, so out of loneliness and frustration he has gone on a date.
“Missing Marisa” is directed by Taber Robinette with Ian Donoway and Kirk Squires.
“Kissing Christine” is directed by Tyler Gilks with Jayna Raines, Luke Raible and Katlynn Lahman.
For reservations, order tickets on EventBrite, or call 240-362-7183.
