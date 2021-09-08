OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department announces the final series of low-cost rabies clinics for 2021. The vaccination of dogs, cats and ferrets will be held Sept. 13-18 at 5 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and one weekend clinic in the morning.
• Grantsville Elementary School, Sept. 13.
• Accident Elementary School, Sept. 14.
• Crellin Elementary School, Sept. 15.
• Friendsville Elementary School, Sept. 16.
• Kitzmiller Fire Department, Sept. 17.
• Garrett County Health Department, Sept. 18, 10 to 11 a.m.
A nominal fee per animal is charged for the vaccination. Dogs must be on a leash and under the control of a responsible individual. Cats and ferrets must be in a cage or tightly secured box with air holes, a pillowcase or a cloth sack.
Last year, Garrett County experienced four confirmed rabies cases. So far this year, Garrett County has had zero cases.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Wounds from animal bites require careful attention and should be washed thoroughly with soap and water and given medical attention immediately. If possible, capture the animal so it can be observed or sent to a laboratory for rabies testing. Then contact your doctor and county health department right away.
If a pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, wear gloves to handle the pet and isolate it from other animals and people. Contact the health department for more information on what to do at 301-334-1930. Unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to rabid animals face the possibility of being euthanized.
Maryland law requires dogs, cats and ferrets over 4 months old to be vaccinated but they may be vaccinated at 3 months. Dogs and cats need to be revaccinated every three years. Puppies and kittens and dogs and cats receiving their first vaccination must be revaccinated 12 months later.
A fine of up to $500 per animal may be charged for failure to vaccinate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.