CUMBERLAND – The Maryland Judiciary has expanded its public access database, Maryland Judiciary Case Search, to include remote access to case information from the Court of Appeals and the Court of Special Appeals.
Case Search now contains COA case information from 2015 to present and COSA case information from 2016 to present. The appellate courts sit in terms that run from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the following year.
“By implementing this expansion, the Judiciary will be able to provide, for the first time, online public access to civil and criminal case information for the two appellate courts in addition to the two trial courts,” said Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “This expansion increases access to information about cases that have been appealed and enhances the transparency of the state appellate courts.”
Case Search users are able to search for appellate cases by party names or case numbers. Although Case Search does not include case documents, it contains detailed case information from all Maryland appellate, circuit and district court case management systems and allows users to satisfy many information requests commonly received in the court clerks’ offices.
“Court of Special Appeals and Judicial Information Systems staff converted thousands of pages of case data from the court’s legacy electronic case management systems into Case Search for this critical upgrade,” said Court of Special Appeals Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader. “This tremendous effort vastly improves public access to intermediate appellate court case records.”
Introduced in January 2006, Case Search provides current docket information in near real time and includes the names of the parties, city and state, case number, trial date, charge(s) and the case disposition.
More information is available at www.mdcourts.gov.
