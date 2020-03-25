CUMBERLAND — Future Harvest, Maryland Farmers Market Association, Delmarva Grown and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments have teamed up to create a directory of local food resources for direct sales: Find-A-Farmer or Market.
“There has never been a moment in recent history that drives this home more: The Chesapeake region must be able to feed itself. Small- and mid- sized farms are here and ready to fill the big gaps left by a failing global food chain,” said Dena Leibman, Future Harvest executive director.
Farmers, farmers market managers, butchers and local food retail outlets in Maryland, Washington, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia are encouraged to get listed in the Find-A-Farmer or Market directory, an interactive online map where consumers can locate and purchase locally produced food. Producers can list available products and contact information, link to their online ordering system, explain additional food safety precautions they are taking, share their growing practices and list payment types accepted.
The map went live with more than 500 listings. Consumers can locate options geographically close to them and then connect directly to an online ordering page or call the establishment.
