OAKLAND — The American Association of University Women-Garrett Branch will host an online presentation and discussion about the Equal Rights Amendment on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Liza Mickens of VoteEquality will address the question about whether the Equal Rights Amendment is still needed today.
After the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, Alice Paul, founder of the National Women’s Party, proposed the original Equal Rights Amendment in 1923, and it was introduced in Congress in the same year. Mikens will provide information on the Equal Rights Amendment still needs to be passed.
VoteEquality is a nonpartisan grass-roots effort promoting equality for all Americans that sponsored the Notorious RVG, an equality-themed motorhome that visited Garrett County in August.
Mickens is a 2019 graduate of James Madison University with a degree in communications and a concentration in public relations. She is the social media coordinator for the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, she grew up sharing her great, great-grandmother Maggie Lena Walker’s story, who was one of the foremost female business leaders in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century, the first woman to own a bank and an entrepreneur who transformed Black business practices while also inspiring other women to enter the field.
To learn more about VoteEquality, visit https://www.voteequality.us.
To register for the program, visit the AAUW-Garrett Branch Facebook page or https://bit.ly/eraAAUWGB. Advanced registration is required.
The AAUW-Garrett Branch has been in Garrett County since 1946. Since its founding in 1881, AAUW members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic and political. For additional information, contact AAUW-Garrett Branch President Judy A. Carbone at judy@corgi-cottage.com or 301-616-5036.
