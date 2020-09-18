OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office will hold only two rabies clinics for the vaccination of dogs, cats and ferrets this year due to COVID-19.
Clinics are scheduled Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grantsville Fire Department and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m,. to noon at the health department in Oakland.
All pet owners must wear a face covering. Only one person per animal will be permitted in line and must maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
“Garrett County has experienced three cases of rabies so far this year,” said Bryce Manges, environmental health specialist. “Protect your pets and your family from the threat of this virus by bringing your dogs, cats and ferrets to the clinic in your area.”
The cost of the vaccination is nominal. Dogs must be on a leash and under the control of a responsible individual. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier, pillowcase or suitable cloth sack.
“Garrett County is very fortunate to have many forms of wildlife,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens. “But wild mammals — bats, foxes, squirrels, coyotes, skunks and raccoons — are the main carriers of rabies. Parents should teach their kids not to play with or touch wild animals and even unfamiliar cats and dogs. While these animals may look friendly, they could also carry the rabies virus, which untreated could be fatal. People bitten by these animals should seek prompt medical care. Also, please report stray dogs and cats to Garrett County Animal Control.”
Although Maryland law requires dogs, cats and ferrets over 4 months old to be vaccinated against rabies, they may be adequately vaccinated at 3 months. Dogs and cats need to be revaccinated every three years. Puppies and kittens and dogs and cats receiving their first vaccination must be revaccinated 12 months later. Ferrets need to be revaccinated every year.
County dog and cat licenses will be available at each clinic.
“The vaccination of dogs and cats is one of the most critical measures which can be taken by pet owners in protecting their families and themselves from possible exposure to the rabies virus,” Manges said. “Since wildlife rabies continues to be in Garrett County, all pet owners are strongly urged to bring their pets to one of the clinics.”
For more information, call Environmental Health at 301-334-7760 or 301-895-3111.
