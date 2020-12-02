CUMBERLAND — Many Marylanders will prepare for winter by trimming live trees or removing dead trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a few suggestions that homeowners should follow before hiring a contractor to do the work.
Only Maryland licensed tree experts should be hired to trim branches and remove trees. They are the only tree care professionals who lawfully can perform this work in Maryland.
Licensed tree experts are required to carry insurance that covers tree care work. A company that isn’t licensed is not only violating the law but may not have the proper coverage in case of damage or injury.
The department recommends that homeowners obtain more than one estimate for the proposed work; receive a written contract that states the work to be performed and the cost; and never pay the full amount before all the contracted work is completed.
The department is allowing licensed tree experts to use virtual webinars for their continuing education credits.
