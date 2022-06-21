MOUNT SAVAGE — The Evergreen Heritage Center will hold an open house for its new Coal Camp and Trail on June 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The museum exhibits include a blacksmith shop, boarding house and mine opening. The former miners mule stable houses a small Miners Coal Museum, the trailhead for the 1-mile walking trail. The trail features history and environmental interpretive signs ending at the top of the former incline plane where coal was lowered to the railroad below.
Local reenactor Ellen McDaniel-Weissler will visit as Eleanor Roosevelt telling stories of her life as first lady and traveling in Appalachia.
Other activities include a make and take tin piercing, the music of Josh “Pap” Miller, arm-to-table food samplings and demonstrations by Hana Yoder of Savage Mountain Farm. Native plants are available for purchase.
The Evergreen Cupboard offers gifts, homemade baked goods and drinks. For more information, call 301-687-0664, email foundation@evergreenheritagecenter.org or visit www.evergreenheritagecenter.org.
