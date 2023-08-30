CUMBERLAND — Mikayla Dodge and Kirk Squires will host the return of Open Mic Night at the Embassy￼ Theatre, reprising this favorite Sunday night event that has been missed since 2018 on Sept. 3.
Anyone who enjoys watching area performers showcase their talents in 15-minute increments is asked to arrive, sign up and follow the order of appearances. Examples of performances could include monologues, music, vocals, dancing, poetry readings, storytelling and comedy segments.
The open mic runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and bar and concessions will be available. Admission is a nominal cover charge and performers makes a small donation for their stage time to go toward future events.
The Embassy is located at 49 Baltimore St. and free parking is available in the CBIZ parking lot.
“The open mic scene is a magical place for people to socialize, have fun and to express themselves by performing in front of a supportive crowd,” said Kirk Squires, who is hosting the event with Mikalaya Dodge. “I hope all types of acts show up to support their friends, and just let loose, and we hope to provide a fun and entertaining night, displaying the bountiful talent in our local community.”
Dodge is a singer, local music director and voice teacher. She has performed locally and was an original host of Open Mic Night with her husband, Zach Dodge. The Dodges wrote and performed a song that was played on The Office Ladies podcast and Mikalaya Dodge sang with Craig Robinson at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.
