Operation Christmas Child to begin collections
CUMBERLAND — Area churches are setting up curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Area drop-off locations include Cornerstone Baptist Church, Pinto Mennonite Church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, God’s Ark of Safety, Meyersdale First United Methodist Church, Safe Haven Tabernacle, Buffalo Mills United Methodist Church, Berlin Brethren Church, Pleasant View Baptist Church, Otterbein United Methodist Church, Asher Glade Church of the Brethren, Living Hope Baptist Church and Duffey Memorial United Methodist Church.
For the hours of operation and COVID-19 updates concerning the project, visit samaritanspurse.org.
