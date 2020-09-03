CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Consortium has been awarded $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of the Support to Communities: Fostering Opioid Recovery through Workforce Development pilot program, which will address the health and economic impacts of widespread substance and opioid misuse, addiction and overdose.
The consortium serves Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. Maryland is one of only four states in the nation selected to participate in the new initiative to provide training and other services to workers in communities significantly affected by the opioid crisis.
“Job skills training can have profound benefits for those embarking on the journey of recovery,” said Steve Schuh, executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center. “By creating opportunities for Marylanders to learn new job skills, we create opportunities for Marylanders to enhance their recoveries and unlock further successes.”
The Maryland Department of Labor will direct the awarded funds to seven diverse local workforce areas, representing 14 jurisdictions across the state that have experienced negative social and economic impacts as a result of the opioid crisis. More than 700 Marylanders are anticipated to participate in the pilot program, which will provide job training and recovery services, leading to employment in 14 high demand industries and occupations.
“Our department is very thankful to receive this funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, so we can continue to help Marylanders acquire the skills, tools, and support they need to overcome workforce challenges related to opioid and substance abuse,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “This funding could not have come at a more critical time and will give those impacted by the opioid epidemic hope for a better tomorrow.”
