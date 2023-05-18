FROSTBURG — The Allegany Community Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Pat Aaron, Michael Lee and Jacob Blank, will present its 21st annual Spring Concert on May 28 at 2 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center at Frostburg State University.
The concert will include a wide variety of music, taking the audience on a journey around the world with Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite,” Mossorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” “Theme from the New World Symphony,” Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and “Finale from The Pines of Rome.”
Soloist Lydia Vassiliados will perform a movement from W.A. Mozart’s “Piano Concerto in d minor.”
Also to be performed will be the premiere of “Pastorale for Orchestra,” composed by Allegany Community Symphony Orchestra member Brice Simpson.
The Allegany Community Symphony Orchestra is made up of local musicians from all walks of life, from students to retirees and everyone in between.
Membership is open to anyone who plays an instrument, especially those who have not played in a long time due to lack of opportunity.
Rehearsals are held Monday evenings at Washington Middle School.
For more information, call Lee Ann O’Brien-Riley at 301-689-8597 or Pat Aaron at 301-707-3173.
