Washington Middle School students who will perform in the Allegany Community Symphony Orchestra concert are pictured, from the left, Kahlan Henderson, Kati Price, Myles Thomas, Olivia Nelson, Shelby Dickerhoof and Preston Glenn. The 21st annual Spring Concert will be held May 28 at 2 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center at Frostburg State University. A wide variety of music will take the audience on a journey around the world.