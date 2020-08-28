CUMBERLAND — The Wreaths Across America organization calls for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute on Sept. 11 at 8:46 a.m. and then again at 9:03 a.m.
At 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower.
Following the events of 9/11, Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. After they retired on Sept. 11, 2019, the following Tuesday, Wreaths Across America continued the weekly flag-waving tradition on land donated by the organization’s founder, Morrill Worcester, leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.
Wreaths Across America places more than 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 locations nationwide.
To sponsor a wreath, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
