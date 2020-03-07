• Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary meeting, March 9, 6 p.m., Post Home. Information from the recent Mountain District meeting will be presented and a schedule for the March 15 pancake breakfast prepared.
• Allegany/Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary Past Presidents meeting, March 26, 5:30 p.m., Princess Restaurant, Frostburg.
• Main Street Books book group meeting, March 17, 7:30 p.m. in the bookstore in Frostburg. John Hersey’s “A Bell For Adano” will be discussed. For information, contact 301-689-5605 or mainstreetbooks@comcast.net.
• Beall High School class of 1968 luncheon, March 28, 1 p.m., Schmankerl Stube Bavarian Restaurant, Hagerstown. RSVP the class Faceook page or call 301-722-1226.
• Beall High School class of 1957 lunch, March 12, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown.
• Beall High School class of 1958 dinner, March 13, 4:30 p.m., Ruby Tuesday, LaVale. Call Gary for reservations.
• Beall High School class of 1949 lunch, March 13, 1:30 p.m., at Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Mary, 301-689-8407.
• Beall-Mount Savage High School classes of 1953 lunch, March 18, noon, Lashbaugh’s, Cresaptown. For information, contact Libby, 301-689-6817.
• La Salle-Ursuline-Central class of 1964 lunch, March 7, 12:30 p.m., The Schoolhouse Kitchen, Oldtown. For reservations, call Tom, 240-609-1014.
• Valley High School class of 1964 lunch, March 11, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For reservations, call Carol, 301-463-2541.
• Beall High School class of 1962 lunch, March 10, noon, The Princess Restaurant, Frostburg. For a ride, call 301-895-5724.
• Allegany County Republican Central Committee meeting, March 11, 6 p.m., Cumberland Country Club.
• Yarn Angels meeting, March 9, 5 to 8 p.m., LaVale Lbrary. Washable yarn is always needed and may be dropped off the night of the meeting or call Cammy Clites for pickup at 301-724-1672.
• Allegany County Democratic Central Committee meeting, March 10, 6 p.m., Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Rooms 12-14. Local candidates for the upcoming election are invited to speak and answer questions.
• Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting, March 19, 1 p.m., LaVale Library. Chris Ogden will give a presentation on Familytreedna.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.