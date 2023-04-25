SWANTON — A Maryland State Park ranger will conduct the Big Run Bird Walk on April 30 at 10 a.m. starting at the Big Run Pavilion off Savage River Road.
Hikers will be invited to see how many different birds they can identify on the casual 2-mile stroll around the park.
A Full Moon Hike will take place May 5 at 9 p.m. starting at the Lake House in New Germany State Park. Hikers should bring a flashlight or headlamp.
On May 6, anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a member of the Friends of New Germany State Park is invited to the quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lake House.
May 9 is Take A Hike Tuesday, leaving the Lake House at 10 a.m. for a challenging 4-mile hike
The Native Plant Garden will be the site of Weed or Wildflower? on May 10 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friends of New Germany State Park will remove unwanted plants from the garden. Bring work gloves.
The May 13 Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake House
The event will feature a large selection of native plants and nature-themed items for sale from regional nurseries and local artisans, nature walks, educational programs and displays provided by a variety of conservation groups. The free event is co-sponsored by New Germany State Park, Friends of New Germany State Park and the Maryland Native Plant Society. For more information, visit mdflora.org or call 301-895-5453.
Eating Invasives! will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at the Tamarack Pavilion to learn about removing exotic invasive plants and which species can be eaten.
Eat Your Backyard! will begin at noon at the Tall Oaks Pavilion. Candy DeBerry of Washington & Jefferson College will share information about tasty and nutritious native plants such as blueberries, ramps and pawpaws.
A Tree ID Hike will leave from the Tamarack Pavilion at 1:30 p.m. with tips and tricks for how to identify trees without their leaves.
May 14 features a Make and Take Mother’s Day Craft from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lake House. Participants can make suet cakes and other bird feeders as well as crafty art out of wood slices.
