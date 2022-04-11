GRANTSVILLE — Hikers will gather to see the full moon April 15 at 9 p.m. at the New Germany State Park Lake House for an easy 1-mile hike with a ranger.
The EGGstreme Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can register at the Lake House. Candy and prizes will be awarded only to those who are registered and return their eggs before 2 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of New Germany State Park.
On April 19, Weed or Wildflower? will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., where members of Friends will remove unwanted plants from the native plant garden.
On April 21, Let’s Pull Together! from 9 to 11 a.m. brings volunteers to pull garlic mustard, an edible green that is a threat to the West Virginia white butterfly, a rare native insect.
A Sounds of Spring Hike will leave from the Lake House on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Earth Day easy 1-mile hike will be led by a ranger.
April 26 is Take a Hike Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a challenging 4-mile hike combining the Orchard Loop, Ice House Loop and Cabin Loop.
Let’s Pull Together! will be repeated April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 301-895-5453 for additional information.
