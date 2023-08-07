CUMBERLAND — Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and adult leaders from the Potomac District will hold a Scout show at Canal Place on Aug. 20 from noon to 4 pm. The free event is designed to highlight the opportunities Scouting provides area youth.
The outdoor event evolved out of the popular Scout mall show that was held previously in the winter months. According to Jason Pannone, Potomac District chair, “As the event was reintroduced last year following the lapse during the pandemic, we wanted to have an opportunity to showcase it in an outdoor setting since so many of our Scouting activities are held outdoors. Canal Place was the logical choice for the event.”
Scout units from Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy and Grant counties will offer interactive fun displays. Information about joining Scouting will also be available.
For more information, visit the Potomac District Laurel Highlands Council Facebook page or contact the Potomac District Office at 301-729-1300.
