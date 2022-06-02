OAKLAND — The Little Yough Family Flicks movie series will return to Oakland on June 16 with the 2021 film “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” sponsored by the Garrett County Judy Center.
The mayor and Town Council and the Oakland Heritage Community Foundation Inc. host the series of outdoor movies at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot. Guests are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. The movies start at 8:30 p.m. and are shown rain or shine.
This summer’s schedule includes:
- June 23: “Spider Man 2: No Way Home” sponsored by Germain HVAC LLC.
- June 30: “Jungle Cruise,” Taylor Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales.
- July 7: “Encanto,” Glamour Ray Salon and Apparel and Oakland Order of the Eastern Star 67.
- July 14: “Sing 2,” First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union.
- July 21: “Luca,” Garrett County Judy Center.
- July 28: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Dairy Queen Chill and Grill.
- Aug. 11: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Patriot Automotive Group.
- Aug. 18: “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Mountain Laurel Medical Center.
For more information, contact Nicole McCullough at City Hall, 301-334-2691.
