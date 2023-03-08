CUMBERLAND — Incoming ninth grade students for the 2023-24 school year have the opportunity to participate in the Allegany County Pathways in Technology Early College Program at no cost.
The P-Tech program combines high school, college and career to provide students with a free education that ends with a high school diploma and the completion of an associate degree in computer technology.
“P-Tech is an outstanding early college program that is made possible through collaboration with ACPS, Allegany College of Maryland, UPMC Western Maryland, Maryland State Department of Education and other businesses and industries in Allegany County. There are only a limited number of seats available in P-TECH. Interested students should complete the application as soon as possible,” said Kim Green Kalbaugh, chief academic officer.
Additional options are available for students earning an associate of applied science degree in computer technology. A cybersecurity option is offered within two years of graduating from Allegany County Public Schools. Students who move through the initial coursework at an accelerated pace will have further options available.
Students gain workplace skills and have access to mentoring and other career experiences through a partnership with UPMC Western Maryland.
With 40 applications being accepted, registration will close before March 15 if the number of applicants is met. A lottery will be held to determine who will be accepted or put on the wait list.
For more information, visit https://www.acpsmd.org/Page/2352 or contact Melissa Kaye, P-TECH coordinator, at melissa.kaye@acpsmd.org.
