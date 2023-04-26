FROSTBURG — It’s time to Raise the Roof at the Palace Theatre, which has been in need of a roof replacement since 2015 and patched by volunteers for the past eight years.
In addition to independent, foreign, documentary and classic movies, the Palace Theatre hosts live music, plays and speakers, as well as Frostburg State University’s cultural events and Appalachian Festival and Storybook Holiday’s Christmas film.
The Palace Theatre has begun its Raise the Roof campaign so that films, music and theater can continue to be part of the Frostburg community. The nonprofit theater needs help to pay for an estimated $90,000 in repairs at the very top of the 110-year-old Main Street building. The existing structure over the Palace Theatre was last replaced in 1990, three years after the nonprofit group of community members and volunteers purchased the movie venue from the Spates family.
To kick off the fund campaign, the Raise The Roof film series will begin June 22 and run the third Thursday of each month through November.
Films include “The Graduate,” “Strangers on a Train,” “From Here to Eternity,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” “The Day the Earth Stood Still” and “Network.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Profits from the film series go toward the project. Donations can be sent to Frostburg Palace Theatre, P.O. Box 321, Frostburg, MD, 21532 or visit www.frostburgpalace.org.
For more information, visit or call Main Street Books at 301-689-5605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.