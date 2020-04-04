This coming Sunday is Palm Sunday and marks the day that Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed as a king. This took place shortly after Christ had brought Lazarus back to life, so many turned out to see the man who could perform such a miracle. As he entered Jerusalem riding a donkey (fulfilling Zechariah’s prophecy), people cheered and waved palm branches in honor of his arrival.
Jesus knew, however, that the attention would be short-lived. Within a matter of days the crowd would turn on him and demand his crucifixion. And so Palm Sunday begins what is often referred to as Passion Week. These are the days leading up to his arrest in the garden and his subsequent suffering prior to being crucified on Good Friday.
As believers enter into this special time of year, we can’t help but feel the same emotions the disciples must have felt as they accompanied Jesus down the streets of the city, soaking up all that positive attention. A few days later, they felt the agony of one of their own betraying their Lord. They would all feel shame as they ran when Jesus was taken away. Their sorrow would almost overwhelm them as they watched Jesus suffer on the cross and finally die. As we also reflect on the events of the coming week, may we too feel the emotion of his sufferings, for it is in understanding the cross that we come to fully appreciate the empty tomb.
We can’t help but wonder how people could so quickly turn against Jesus. How they could be there in support of him one day and totally reject him a few days later. It makes no sense. And yet it still happens today. People will side with him over the next few weeks and support him during the Easter season, but soon after, like the disciples, will make themselves scarce. May the anticipation of the empty tomb draw you permanently to his side.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
