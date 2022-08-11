KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off the 2022-2023 season with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum band Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
The concert will feature both the relaxing sounds of the islands and calypso tunes played on steel drums.
Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio of Keyser provides instruction and performance opportunities for students from middle school to senior adults who are interested in the steel pan music of the Caribbean. Members range from experienced musicians to those who have never played music before.
Students are grouped into several bands that perform regularly throughout the local area.
Celebrating the 50th year of Highland Arts in a special performance returning to Keyser will be the Jim Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble show “Beethoven to the Beatles” on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.
Other shows include “Tied Up in Knotts” featuring Don Knotts’ daughter Karen Knotts set for Oct. 23 and West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. for his Christmas show Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
The season will conclude with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble on April 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, National Endowment for the Arts and Mineral County Board of Education and in-kind support from Potomac State.
