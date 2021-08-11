World Wildlife Fund’s annual Panda Paddle is virtual again this year between Aug. 20-22, connecting nature lovers across the country with the shared goal of raising awareness and funds for protecting endangered species and preserving critical habitats.
Participants can use a paddleboard, kayak or canoe.
Participants register via WWF’s Panda Paddle website and sign up as an individual or as part of a team. Participants will receive a page on the organization’s website to track the funds they raise. They can pick their day between Aug. 20-22, and choose from the following options: recreational, at their own pace, or participate in a virtual race with our 5K and 10K competitions.
Last year, once the pandemic hit, the WWF changed from holding its in-person Panda Paddle in San Diego to a virtual event. The group was able to connect with hundreds of paddlers around the country instead of in one city, with 934 paddlers from 48 states participating.
