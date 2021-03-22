DR. WALLACE: I found out I was pregnant six months ago after I took a home pregnancy test. I did not go into the doctor’s office to confirm that I was pregnant; instead, I discussed everything over the telephone with a nurse who told me visiting the doctor’s office was unnecessary.
So far, everything’s been all right with me physically, but most of my doctor’s appointments are by telephone. Unfortunately, no one was allowed to come with me to the few in-person appointments I attended. This makes me very sad and worried since I’m heading down a path that makes me increasingly nervous. — Recently Pregnant Teen, via email
RECENTLY PREGNANT TEEN: Certain COVID-19 safety precautions have changed the amount of joy and happiness that typically comes with pregnancy and the medical attention that is provided to the woman who is expecting.
This is unfortunate for all involved, but the current COVID-19 protocols in many states keep medical appointments of all types limited in many regards, including having other people attend the appointments.
However, you can have your parents, family members or other trusted adults — basically anyone you trust and who is looking out for your best interests — listen in to your telephone appointments on speakerphone. This can give you some comfort and support at this important time for you and your new baby.
DR. WALLACE: When I was growing up, my mother always served vegetables with every meal. So now that I’m a young (very young!) mother myself, I do the same.
But I find my past is morphing into my present as my two kids say they truly despise the taste of broccoli! What’s a mom to do? I want my children to benefit from good nutrition, especially during these years when their bodies are growing so quickly! — Vegetable-Serving Mom
VEGETABLE-SERVING MOM: Researchers have determined that about 25% of people carry a gene that makes cruciferous vegetables taste extra bitter. This makes it quite likely that these people will opt to eat fewer vegetables than most others do.
To get the health benefits, try sweeter vegetables such as carrots and beets, which may be more palatable to even those who taste bitterness strongly.
Some parents strategically serve disliked vegetables with a light sauce that the children actually like, which makes them willing to eat the vegetables.
One way to do this is to use soups. Take the type of soup that your children like best and add a modest amount of broccoli or any other vegetable you’d like them to consume. Experiment with a few different ideas and, fingers crossed, you’ll hit upon one that will work for your family.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.