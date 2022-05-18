MCHENRY — Garrett College recently recognized 21 students for completing the paramedic program offered through Continuing Education and Workforce Development.
“This is a monumental night in the history of our program and a reflection of our graduates and instructors as we celebrate the 19th class of the paramedic program,” said James Koon, Advanced Life Support program director at Garrett College. “Tonight, your education does not end — it is just the beginning.”
Grantsville resident Jill Morgan-Rounds was named class valedictorian and Keyser, West Virginia, resident Hanna Taranto was named salutatorian.
“Thank you to all those who helped get me from start to finish,” said Morgan-Rounds. “My classmates, instructors and the program’s learning environment have made these past two years and the extensive number of training hours enjoyable.”
After Taranto obtained certification as an emergency medical technician-basic through her volunteer department, she realized this was the path she wanted to take as a career.
“Garrett’s program is the most cost-effective in the area (discounted even further if you are Maryland certified); there are no prerequisites other than an EMT-basic certification and Garrett has the highest overall pass rates compared to local competitors,” Taranto said.
Taranto is employed as an EMT-basic by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, per diem by Valley Medical Transport and is a volunteer with the Fountain Volunteer Fire Company.
Paramedic graduates can test at the national and state levels to earn their paramedic certification.
“I feel very well prepared to take the national registry paramedic certification that is required to be certified as a paramedic,” Morgan-Rounds said.
Graduates of the program began studying in September 2020 and have completed nearly 1,000 training hours between the classroom, hospital setting and riding an ambulance with another advanced life support provider over the last four semesters.
Garrett College offers students the option to obtain a paramedic certificate or degree in paramedic studies, or both.
Brooke Croston, Danielle Hardman, Destiny Jackson, Michael Ringler, Karen Tingle and Brett Thomas are also graduating with their associate of applied science degree in paramedic studies. Thomas was named one of two student speakers for the ceremony. Hardman will graduate in August.
“The ALS program is designed to educate skilled, well-trained ALS providers to the communities of Allegany and Garrett counties and surrounding areas,” said Doug Beitzel, ALS program coordinator.
Beitzel credits Josh Hook, who was hired in December 2020 as the ALS program’s lead instructor, with the student’s success as he was able to switch lecture instruction to an online format.
