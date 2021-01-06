OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled a virtual class to help parents of teens improve their communication tactics and empower their children to make good choices.
“It’s a super quick, down and dirty booster session for parents who are feeling a little worn out or who need to hear from others who are in the same boat,” said Lori Peck, coordinator of special programs.
The virtual Parent Boot Camp will be held Jan. 14 from 7 to 7:45 p.m. The class is free, but preregistration is required in order to provide participants with the link to join.
“The course concentrates on the important role a parent or significant caregiver can play in creating a positive communication environment and influencing decisions made by teens,” said Peck. “It gives parents the skills and knowledge to help their children to make the best choices.”
Participants will explore how their own beliefs, attitudes and behaviors influence their children and what they can do to help them make good choices.
The classes cover building strong relationships between parents and children and useful ways to respond to difficult issues such as alcohol use.
The Parent Boot Camp will be repeated the second Thursday of each month. Register at bit.ly/parent-bootcamp, call 301-334-7730 or 301-980-6769 or email Lori.Peck@maryland.gov.
A randomly chosen participant will be awarded a $25 gift card following each class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.