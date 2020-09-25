OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled a virtual class to help parents and caregivers of children in grades five through 12 increase their knowledge of drug use and learn how to empower their children to make the right choices.
The virtual How to Drug Proof Your Kids classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. from Sept. 29-Nov. 10.
“The course concentrates on the important role a parent or significant caregiver can play in steering their children away from harmful alcohol and other drug use,” said Heather Berg, outreach worker at the health department. “It gives parents the skills and knowledge to help their children to make good choices.”
The course gives a realistic overview of drug use in society and the harm it can do to individuals and families. Participants explore how their own beliefs, attitudes and behaviors influence their children and what they can do to help them make good choices.
The classes also cover building strong relationships between parents and children and useful ways to respond to difficult issues such as alcohol use.
For more information or to register, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111 or email heather.berg@maryland.gov or sandy.miller@maryland.gov.
Registration deadline is Sept. 28.
Connection information will be sent out after registration is completed.
