DR. WALLACE: We love our son very much and want to support him in every way, and he seems to be very depressed lately. When we asked about this, he told us he is unsure of his worth to society. He somehow seems to feel that nothing he does is good enough and that nothing matters because he can’t change the world by himself.
Our family loves him and hates to see him suffer for any reason; we would like to help him.
Our son is a good student and an outstanding athlete. Is there an organization or group that our family can contact as a starting point to see what professional help may be available? — Concerned Mother, via email
CONCERNED MOTHER: Yes, there are many services that are available for you and your family. Immediately speak to other parents, family members and friends to see what experiences they may have encountered regarding depressed individuals in their lives. Your close circle of friends and family can often provide support and recommend a variety of local resources that might be very valuable for your son and your family.
I am also aware of a national organization that you can contact right away to gather information and potentially obtain local referrals. Go to SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) at this web address: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-days-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental health and/or substance use disorders.
This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.
This is a government organization, and their referral service is free of charge to those who request it. Their national helpline is (800) 662-HELP (800 662-4357.)
For those without insurance or who are underinsured, this organization will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. In addition, they can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. For those with health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The services provided are confidential and you will not be asked for any personal information. This helpline is staffed with trained specialists who answer calls, transfer callers to state services or other appropriate intake centers in their states and connect them with local assistance and support.
Thank you for proactively writing to us here. My staff and I recommend that you immediately make contact with this organization and pursue any other leads you can garner locally from your family and friends. Mental health issues like depression must be taken very seriously and addressed directly as quickly as possible. We wish you success in your journey to help your son and family.
TEENS: On this day, Americans witnessed the best and the worst of humanity 20 years ago in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Every single teenager alive today was not yet born when the sun set on that terrible day.
I encourage you all to remember and honor the many fallen first responders and law enforcement heroes who ran into the face of great danger, as well as the compassionate everyday citizens and their families who assisted one another on that fateful day and throughout the two decades that have followed.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace, visit www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.