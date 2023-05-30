GRANTSVILLE — Visitors to New Germany State Park on June 2 can take advantage of Full Moon Kayaking from 8:45 to 10:15 p.m.
The program will be limited to 15 participants. Kayakers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while onboard the rental boat. To register, email noah.manges@maryland.gov. A headlamp or flashlight is required.
June 3: is Trail Work Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friends of New Germany State Park volunteers will meet with Garrett Trails at the Tall Oaks Pavilion. The work day will conclude with food and drinks at noon, courtesy of the Friends of New Germany.
A Full Moon Hike is scheduled June 3 leaving the Lake House at 9:30 p.m. for a 1-mile hike. Bring a flashlight or headlamp.
June 4 will feature a Rhododendron and Mountain Laurel Hike at 9 a.m. from the Lake House for a 2.5-mile hike to learn about the commonly confused plant species.
The Native Plant Garden will be the site for a June 6 Weed or Wildflower? program from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Friends of New Germany State Park and native plant enthusiasts will remove unwanted plants.
June 6 is Take A Hike Tuesday starting at noon at the Lake House for a challenging 4-mile hike.
Oyster Mushroom Gardening will take place June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Lake House. Bring gardening gloves and hiking boots.
On June 11 at 9 a.m., Why Dead Trees Matter will include a 2-mile hike to learn about the important roles that dead trees play in the ecosystem.
An Old Time Jam is scheduled June 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake House.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
