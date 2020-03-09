LAVALE — Park Place United Methodist Women read from “Jesus is Calling” and heard a prayer by pastor Vicki Cubbage when eight members met. The purpose of the Methodist Women was read by all and a reading about kindness was given by Barbara Jewell.
It was reported that three bags of towels and blankets were taken to the animal shelter, 52 feminine hygiene kits were made and sent to Nepal, 16 personal care kits were made for the Union Rescue Mission and 12 pillowcases were made for the Komen Cancer Center.
Since no meeting was held in January, a list of the December charities was given: Samaritan’s Purse shoeboxes, personal care kits to the Union Rescue Mission, blankets, towels and cash to the Allegany County Animal Shelter, pillowcases for the cancer center, feminine hygiene kits to Africa and Nepal, Christmas cards to the soldiers, turkey collection to the Union Rescue Mission, food for the ParkSide Elementary backpack program, food pantry, socks and underwear for three elementary schools, hats scarves and mittens to the schools, coats for children, quilts for Jane’s Place, sponsoring education for an Ethiopian child, supporting the Amani Children’s Choir from Uganda, Board of Child Care gifts for Christmas, lunches for Camp Hope, burial gowns for the stillborn and Bibles for Union Rescue Mission. Monetary gifts were given to many local organizations.
Through proceeds from rummage and bake sales and the annual Christmas Bazaar, the group is able to continue doing God’s work.
A combined meeting with the LaVale United Methodist Women will be held at Park Place in March.
