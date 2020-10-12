CUMBERLAND— The parking space-sharing app Prked is expanding its service to the Cumberland area.
Prked is an online marketplace that allows individuals, businesses and groups to rent out their unused, privately owned parking spaces. This allows hosts to earn extra income and creates convenient, cheaper and eco-friendly parking.
Prked’s contactless booking and payment system brings peace of mind to drivers by allowing them to bypass parking meters, ticketing machines and parking attendants so that they don’t have to break social distance or make contact with any heavily touched surfaces.
Prked also works with businesses to list their company parking spaces outside office hours.
The Miami, Florida, based company plans to expand to additional markets by the end of 2020.
Check out https://prked.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.