CUMBERLAND — The Parkinson’s Support Group plans to begin in-person meetings in the fall after holding occasional virtual meetings during the pandemic.
The group is available for people who have Parkinson’s symptoms or moving disorders and their caregivers.
Participants discuss side effects of medications and other common problems and learn coping strategies.
Members provide peer support and encouragement for one another.
The next meeting is Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church at Seton Drive and Bishop Walsh Road.
For more information, call Gemma Schade, 301-478-5603, Cathy Glessner, 301-729-1273, or Donna Beitzel, 301-501-0004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.