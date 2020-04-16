Partners After School program goes virtual

OAKLAND — Partners After School programs in Garrett County aren’t allowing social distancing to end the fun.
When COVID-19 precautions made running after-school programs in a traditional form impossible, staff created a new way to reach participants virtually.
PAS clients are invited to enjoy videos on the Virtual Partners After School channel on YouTube.
“The videos on our channel are designed for parents to view, either inviting their children and families to watch the segments with them, or parents can try the ideas they discover on the videos at home with their children to create their own after-school experience,” said Venessa Stacy, the director of PAS programs in northern Garrett County.
Staff from PAS programs at Accident, Friendsville, Grantsville and Oakland continually add segments to the channel, keeping their goal of educating participants about positive health, fitness and nutrition decisions while schools that had formally housed the programs are closed.
“Our videos are unpolished, rarely edited and from the heart,” said James Michaels, PAS@Oakland director. “We want parents and the teens and children viewing with them to genuinely feel like they are right back in after-school with us.”
The channel includes entertainment and educational opportunities, such as a pet show, art lessons and hikes “with” program staff.
A newly posted video invites viewers to help determine the official name of the fledgling channel. Virtual field trips and mindfulness training for parents are in the future lineup.
Other traditional after-school services are continuing in creative ways as well, including offering families connection to community and Garrett County Health Department services and a strategy for helping parents and students with their at-home learning challenges.
The videos are accessible by searching for Virtual Partners After School at YouTube.com.
Partners After School@Oakland is provided by the Garrett County Local Management Board, Governor’s Office for Children and United Way of Garrett County.
Partners After School@Accident, Friendsville and Grantsville are funded through the Garrett County Health Department. Programs are administered by the Health Education and Outreach Division of the health department.
For more information, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
