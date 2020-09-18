CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has partnered with the Maryland Partnership for Prevention in a statewide initiative to promote and facilitate childhood and flu vaccination activities throughout the fall. The effort will support COVID-19 vaccination activity in preparation for when a vaccine becomes available.
“It has never been more important to take care of our health and our families by protecting ourselves against preventable disease,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We’re committed to investing in the outreach and logistics necessary to help ensure more Marylanders get vaccinated safely, swiftly and effectively.”
The $1.5 million project is a unique coordinated statewide effort to support all local health departments and federally qualified health centers with technology, staffing and logistical support through PrepMod, a new online resource that will be used to schedule clinics, track equipment needs and report vaccination activity. “As schools across Maryland begin to reopen, we want to ensure that helping children get up to date on their required vaccinations is as convenient and as safe as possible,” said MDH acting Deputy Secretary of Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “And as we move into flu season and plan for a COVID-19 vaccine, the technical capabilities and depth of experience that MPP has — especially in community-based work — make them an ideal partner to help us quickly operationalize this critical preventive action.”
MPP is the adult immunization coalition for Maryland and is the parent organization of the Maryland Childhood Immunization Partnership and regional immunization coalitions across the state. MDH has previously partnered with MPP to assist with school-based flu and back-to-school immunization clinics. MPP has also worked with a number of local health departments.
Marylanders can visit MD.MyIR.net to access official copies of their vaccination records and those of their family members.
Visit marylandvax.org to schedule an appointment with the health department.vaccination clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.