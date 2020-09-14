For the Cumberland Times-News
CUMBERLAND – Allegany College of Maryland will receive a federal Student Support Services grant of $1.2 million to continue Pathways for Success, which helps students who are low income, first generation or students with disabilities.
Services include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring and help in choosing courses.
“We’re grateful to the Department of Education for continuing to see the importance of this initiative to support the futures of our amazing students,” said Pathways for Success/TRiO Director Tara DeVore. “Through this investment, we’ll be able to work one-on-one with up to 140 ACM students over the course of the next five years. That’s 140 individuals who can change the course of their future though higher education. As their financial situations improve, so do those of their children and the community as a whole. ... For students that need that extra support system, this program empowers them to achieve their full potential in a positive, focused environment.”
More information is available by calling 301-784-5630 or emailing tdevore@allegany.edu.
