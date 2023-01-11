OAKLAND — Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards was recently installed as a member of the Maryland Association of Counties board of directors by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.
Edwards is beginning his first one-year term on the MACo board.
“I am pleased to serve on the MACo board of directors. The policy update and relationship building work that MACo performs is integral for Garrett County’s connections and collaborations on the statewide legislative front,” said Edwards.
The board is made up of 16 county elected officials who are selected by the MACo membership to oversee management and strategic direction and maintain and develop relationships with other parties. The board works collaboratively with the MACo Legislative Committee, which sets policy positions and directs legislative advocacy priorities.
