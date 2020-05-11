CUMBERLAND — Billions of dollars in potentially forgivable Paycheck Protection Program capital remains available to small businesses and nonprofits to help provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed.
The second round, which kicked off April 27, has awarded 2,378,057 loans worth $181,158,888,644 as of May 5. The Small Business Administration forgives the portion of paycheck protection loan proceeds used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest. Loan payments may be deferred for one year and it is retroactive from Feb. 15, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30.
Forgiveness is based on the borrower maintaining or quickly rehiring employees while maintaining salaries and hours. PPP loans have a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%. Applications are made through approved lenders. A copy of the PPP borrower application form can be found at: https://www.sba.gov/document/sba-form-2483-paycheck-protection-program-borrower-application-form.
Visit SBA.gov/coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
