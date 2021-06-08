CUMBERLAND — Peace Corps Response volunteers in Maryland and four other states were deployed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to community vaccination centers to aiding in the U.S. effort to combat COVID-19.
Volunteers began working at the end of May, focusing on urgent needs as identified by FEMA, in communities that have been traditionally underserved. All volunteers for the special deployment previously served with the agency and were selected because of specialized experience that will aid in the COVID-19 response.
The 158 volunteers are serving for the second time in the agency’s history that the Peace Corps has fulfilled a domestic deployment at FEMA’s request — the first followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Along with Maryland, volunteers are serving in Illinois, Maine, Oregon and New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.