CUMBERLAND — Peace Healthcare is located at Lions Center in Cumberland, Dennett Road Manor in Oakland and Mountain City Center in Frostburg.
The feeling of peace is something everybody seeks and deeply strives for. Peace Healthcare is a network of skilled nursing care facilities established on that perfect, blissful feeling.
While most people would not associate that emotion with the skilled nursing care industry, Peace Healthcare plays a role in bringing peace to the hearts of its residents, staff members and communities.
Each facility offers long and short-term skilled nursing care, therapeutic services and an activities roster.
Through working for decades in the business, the management team understands that top-notch equipment, beautiful facilities and state-of-the-art therapy methods can only go so far without an exceptional team taking the helm.
The Peace Healthcare workforce is emboldened by hundreds of kind, professional, talented and personable individuals who have chosen health care as a career because they care about others.
From fun employee lunches, to team building activities, bonuses and career development opportunities, the company culture puts people first and prioritizes growth and advancement while providing team members with a work environment where everyone is valued and respected.
It has been proven that in facilities where the staff is happy and well taken care of, the residents achieve better outcomes and enjoy an overall more satisfactory stay.
The Peace Healthcare family celebrated its first holiday party at the Allegany Museum with a DJ, photo booth, Santa Claus, dinner and a fire dancer show.
To inquire about job opportunities, contact tweimer@peacehealthcare.com.
