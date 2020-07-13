HYNDMAN, Pa. — A peach festival will be held Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palo Alto United Methodist pavilion, 1798 Hyndman Road.
The event is sponsored by the Four Point Harmony Charge — Hyndman, Palo Alto, Cooks Mill and Wellersburg United Methodist churches. The festival is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
In addition to homemade peach ice cream, dumplings, cobbler, crisp, cake and Jell-O, other food available will include hot dogs, chili dogs, sloppy joes, ham barbecue, macaroni salad, potato salad and baked beans. Soft drinks, coffee and water will be available.
Whole pies and cobblers will be sold, according to Kelly Hillegass, mission chair. Social distancing will be practiced. Patrons will be served and are asked to wear a mask through the food line.
For more information, call 814-842-3830.
