CUMBERLAND — Pediatric speech therapy is now available at UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center in Cumberland. The center, located on the first floor of the John Heights Medical Building at 625 Kent Ave., provides the following pediatric speech therapy services:
• Articulation and phonological disorders.
• Expressive and receptive language disorders.
• Motor speech disorders such as apraxia of speech and dysarthria.
• Pragmatic and social skills.
• Fluency.
• Feeding/swallowing.
UPMC’s speech-language pathologists hold certificates of clinical competency from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and are Maryland licensed to treat children struggling with development of speech, language and swallowing abilities.
Speech therapy referrals can be made by calling 240-964-1800 and selecting option 1, or by faxing a referral form to 240-964-1801.
“UPMC Western Maryland is fortunate to add speech therapy to the list of services we are able to provide children right here in our community,” said James Karstetter, UPMC Western Maryland chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services. “UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is consistently recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and as we add programs like speech therapy, we are meeting the needs of our youngest patients close to home.”
