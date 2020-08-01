DR. WALLACE: I’m responding to the girl who wrote to you and said that she was put under a lot of pressure to become a party girl. So far, she has said no, but her resolve was weakened thanks to her best friend, who convinced her she’s missing out on a lot of fun and good times.
Reading this really scares me now, especially because a few years ago, I was a girl in precisely the same situation.
At first, I had a really spectacular time. I experimented often and freely with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and drugs, and I had my first sexual experiences in such rapid succession that they are a blur to me now.
But after one night of particularly heavy partying, my best friend and her boyfriend got into an automobile accident. My best friend survived, but her boyfriend was killed instantly. The police report revealed that the driver, her boyfriend, was over twice the legal limit for driving drunk.
That very night of the crash, I made up my mind that my party days were over. It was not easy to get back on track, but I stuck to my promise and got my grades back in order and received my college degree. I am now teaching third graders. I met a wonderful man, and we got married and have a 2-year-old son. Every night, I say a prayer of thanks for my life being spared during my journey through a wild and troublesome part of my life.
What I wish to say to other teens is that giving in to this type of behavior and peer pressure is literally like playing Russian roulette. Some of us lived; some of us did not. Don’t get me started on friends of mine who have survived but who have huge life problems these days.
My advice? Stay in control of your journey in life. Don’t let the pressure from others cause you to do things and take risks that you would have never taken on your own. I should know; I’ve been there and feel ever so fortunate to be one of the few who came out intact on the other side. — Lucky Teacher, via email
LUCKY TEACHER: Thank you for taking the time to share your experiences with our young readers. Your message comes from the heart and outlines the dangers and the downside of an extreme party life.
I’m sure many young readers will pay attention, and some may learn from your wise words without having to learn these lessons the hard way. Sadly, it often takes a tragedy to make teenagers realize that they are not as invincible as they often feel.
DR. WALLACE: I just graduated from high school and am contemplating going to a community college. My dad promised he would buy me a car for me if I attend college and pass all of my classes. Now, this is only going to be a reasonable used car for transportation, but I do like the idea. I’m not sure, if in our area, the community colleges are going to hold in-person classes or only online, but Dad did say that his promise holds either way.
I’ve been a B to B+ student in high school, so I shouldn’t have much trouble getting into a community college near me. I desperately want and need my own car, but I’m not positive I want to go to college or take the time to go back to school and read all those textbooks again. What should I do? — Car-Crazy Girl, via email
CAR CRAZY GIRL: I suggest you take your father up on his offer and enjoy the car. Attend a community college online or in person, and keep your B average or better in a few classes that are of interest to you.
The great thing about college is that you can select the courses you wish to take. You can choose what field you’d like to major in — if you stick with college long enough to select a major.
I say, give it a try. You might experience some truly compelling classes that you’ll enjoy, and you’ll love your new wheels, too!
DR. WALLACE: Is there an eating disorder called compulsive overeating? If so, who gets it, and why? I’ve heard some of my friends and even family members discussing this recently. Apparently, there is a neighbor down our street that many people feel fit into this category, but those discussing the situation don’t seem to know what to say or do for this particular person who may have this affliction. — Curious Teen, via email
CURIOUS TEEN: In the instance you’ve described, food is the obsession, and the victim suffers from overindulgence in food. Severe depression is also inherent in many who fit in this category.
There is more to overeating than gluttony. Sufferers often use the temporary satisfaction from food to soothe their inner turmoil regarding other matters in their lives. Unfortunately, this behavior only causes their turmoil to be heightened.
Overeaters far outnumber the amount of anorexic people; just look around, and you will notice this is true.
The excellent organization Overeaters Anonymous can help many who suffer from compulsive overeating. Through the guidance of this organization, many learn to come to terms with the terrible fear of their binging behavior becoming out of control.
It is an exhausting fight, a vicious cycle — overeating, dieting, overeating, dieting. For many individuals, Overeaters Anonymous provides tools and a community so that those afflicted do not have to battle overeating alone.
DR. WALLACE: Two years ago, at my school, I joined the chess team. In that time, I have become a really good player and have enjoyed being a member of a group and a team. My parents are proud of me, but some kids at my school still call us nerds.
This past year, we used to travel to chess tournaments around our city and in areas a few hours away from our high school. It was really fun, and sometimes, we even were able to travel on a bus, kind of like a sports team!
But now, with COVID-19, there are no more chess tournaments in person and no more road trips. There are a few “online” tournaments and competitions, but one of my best friends who is on the chess team has told me that he doesn’t trust online play. He thinks we might be playing against a computer program or against another person who is cheating in some way.
I tried to talk my friend into giving it a try, but he’s really closed-minded on this topic. I’d kind of like to try it, but I’m wondering if it might really just be a waste of time, like my friend says. What do you think: Should I try it or just save my time and energy? — Chess Player, via email
CHESS PLAYER: Absolutely, positively continue on with your chess-playing! Maybe you can’t be there in person, but you’ll still get that rush of competition, and if you notice something is wrong, you can always stop and walk away from online chess.
As long as this is merely a friendly competition, and no money or entry fees are involved, I don’t see the problem. You might be able to stay fresh and hone your skills further by giving it a try.
Someday in the (hopefully) near future, you’ll be playing chess in person again. In the meantime, as time permits, feel free to give some online playing a try. You can actually use this time to experiment with new strategies and different ideas you may have been hesitant to try in person in the past.
If you approach this as merely an opportunity to stay fresh and experiment, you might find the results satisfying to some degree. Give a game or two a try with this in mind, and if you learn anything new, do share it with your “closed-minded” teammate!
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
