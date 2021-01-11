MEYERSDALE, Pa. — The 74th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival is scheduled for April 24-25 and April 28-May 2.
“Because of constantly changing conditions with COVID-19, we felt that moving the festival back a month will give us more time to accommodate the mandates that will be in place,” said Kelly Knotts, Pennsylvania Maple Festival board of directors president. “Hopefully with vaccinations and mitigation, we will have the opportunity to provide the county and local community with a safer way to celebrate spring.”
The annual Maple Queen Scholarship Pageant will be held April 10 at 7 p.m. at Meyersdale High School. Ticket sales will be limited based on state guidelines for indoor events.
Some of the activities may be changed based on mandates and guidelines that will be in place at the time. Visit Facebook and www.pamaplefestival.com for updates as activities are confirmed.
Any questions, contact the festival office at ￼814-634-0213 or pamaple@verizon.net.
The Pennsylvania Maple Festival was established in 1947 by a group of civic-minded individuals ito promote the area’s maple industry. For the last 74 years, the festival has been organized and conducted with the help of approximately 700 volunteers in cooperation with roughly 67 organizations.
Approximately 9,000 visitors annually attend the festival with activities including maple tree tapping, maple sugar demonstrations, arts and crafts, auto shows, agricultural fair exhibits, 5K/8K Walk/Run Maple Race, quilt show, live outdoor stage entertainment and grand feature parade.
