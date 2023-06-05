CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will present the comedy “Perfect Wedding” from June 8-18.
Written by Robin Hawdon, the fast-paced farce has provoked waves of laughter in literally hundreds of productions around Europe and across America, and is due to be made into a Hollywood film.
The show has been performed in over 30 different countries and translated into more than 20 different languages and is described as a riotous comedy and a touching love story at the same time.
The plot revolves around an appalling situation. A bridegroom wakes on his wedding morning and finds a strange girl in bed beside him whom he can’t remotely remember even having been introduced to. The bride arrives and the girl is trapped in the bathroom.
The only way out of the dilemma is to persuade the best man to pretend that the hidden girl is his girlfriend but the best man’s real girlfriend has to be kept ignorant of the fact. By the time the bride’s parents and half the hotel staff get in on the act, the chaos reaches nuclear proportions.
Taking on the roles of Bill (the groom) and Rachel (the bride) will be visiting actors Pierce Bunch and Amanda Talero, a native of Queens, New York, making her Cumberland Theatre debut.
Returning to CT are actors Matt Baughman and Brenna Peerbolt. Rounding out the cast is Katie Zimmerman, who is returning after recently moving back to the area.
The show’s creative team includes Jordan Kline (director), Rhett Wolford (scenic designer), Elizabeth Mudge (costume designer), Brendon McCabe (lighting designer) and Kimberli Rowley (props designer). Hayden Kline is serving as the stage manager and Kyle Wolford will serve as wardrobe assistant.
The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. A complimentary wine and cheese reception will follow the official opening on June 9. A sparkling wine tasting will be held June 16 before the performance for an additional ticket cost. Mimosa packages are also available as well as the VIP star box.
Tickets may be purchased at cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 301-759-4990.
