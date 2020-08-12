CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” opening Sept. 18.
The performances are filled with silly music and crazy antics, lords and pirates, mothers and orphans, mermaids and tropical kings. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a play written by Rick Elice based on the novel of the same name by Dave Berry and Ridley Pearson. Best known as the origin story of Peter Pan, the tale follows a trio of orphans, Prentiss (Jillian Dugan), Ted (Whitney O’Haver) and “Boy” (Nate Hutchings), as they embark on a ship called The Neverland.
While on board the ship, the boys meet a precocious young girl, Molly Aster (Caitlin Weems), who is a starcatcher in training. But before their journey can get underway the ship is taken over by piratesled by the most fearsome villain of all time — Black Stache (Timothy Bambara). The Stache is after the mysterious treasure packed away in a trunk that’s been safely stowed on board. The seams of the story quickly unravel as the boys and Molly weather storms, survive shipwrecks and work together to retrieve the treasure before it’s too late.
“I am thrilled to be directing this show,” said Marty Jellison. “In the current state we are all enduring, entertainment, comedy and a little magic is something we all need right now. We are also ensuring everyone’s safety as we rehearse and perform this wonderful show for a much deserving audience.”
Kelly Schrecengost is musical director. “I love the passion of this cast,” she said. “They are putting their heart and soul into this. This production is going to be so fun. Bring out the whole family for some laughs!”
Rounding out the cast are Danise Whitlock, Kenny Heath, Amy Dzaack, Karl Glocker, Kevin Shreve, Matt Armentrout, Dannagale Acord and Jessica Miller.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” will run two consecutive weekends. Show dates are Sept. 18-20 and 25-27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
To reserve tickets, call 240-362-7183 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peter-and-the-starcatcher-tickets-116130542579. The Embassy is at 49 Baltimore St.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theater. Hand sanitizer will be available for use. Restrooms have been sanitized properly. Audience members will be seated 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. Refreshments will not be available for purchase.
The production is made possible through the Allegany Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and city of Cumberland.
