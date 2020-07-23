CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Pfizer Foundation to address a steep decline in childhood vaccination rates statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be used for communications, outreach and vaccination clinics in areas that show the most significant declines.
Childhood vaccinations across Maryland have fallen since the onset of COVID-19, mirroring a trend identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationwide. According to the MDH Immunization Information System, ImmuNet, the largest decrease in the number of vaccinations given to children from birth to 18 years was in April with a decrease of 46% when compared to April 2019. In June, the decrease was reduced to 14% when compared with June 2019.
The largest decreases were seen in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, with a decrease of 65% in April and 16% in June.
“Childhood vaccines are not optional – they are essential for keeping young people safe from infectious diseases. We urge all Marylanders to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to reverse this dangerous trend,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “It is important that we protect our youngest and most vulnerable Marylanders against multiple diseases, not just COVID-19.”
To increase access to underserved populations, MDH will coordinate with federally qualified health centers and local health departments to host vaccination clinics. Officials are considering providing vaccination clinics via a mobile unit deployed into targeted communities. MDH is in the process of drafting the scope of work for these and other activities related to childhood vaccinations.
