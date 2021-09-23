FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present pianist Jay DeWire and violinist Heather Haughn in a Faculty-Guest Artist Series concert, “Russian Masters, Part 2,” on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed with the link posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The program will include “Souvenir d’un lieu cher” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Divertimento” by Igor Stravinsky and “Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94a” by Sergei Prokofiev.
In 1878, while in Switzerland, Tchaikovsky wrote the first part of his Op. 42 cycle for violin and piano, “Souvenir d’un lieu cher (Memory of a dear place).”
Stravinsky’s ballet “The Fairy’s Kiss,” based on “The Snow Maiden” by Hans Christian Andersen, was written in 1928 and became the basis for the orchestral “Divertimento,” which came in 1934. “The Fairy’s Kiss” includes Tchaikovsky songs and piano pieces.
Prokofiev’s “Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94a” was based on the composer’s own “Flute Sonata in D, Op. 94,” written in 1942 but arranged for violin in 1943 when Prokofiev was living in Perm in the Ural Mountains, a remote shelter for Soviet artists.
DeWire has performed across the United States as a soloist, collaborator and member of the West Shore Piano Trio. He has appeared in several competitions, received an honorable mention at the Washington, D.C., Beethoven Competition and was a finalist in the American Musicological Society (Mid-Atlantic Chapter) Writing Competition. DeWire has received numerous prizes, including the Brander Wyatt Morrison Prize and a Dean of Faculty Fellowship at the University of Virginia. He teaches piano and history at FSU.
Also a member of the West Shore Piano Trio, Haughn is a chamber musician and teacher who plays with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Concert Artists of Baltimore, Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Maryland Symphony Orchestra and the National Philharmonic. She is on the faculty of Goucher College and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and has performed as soloist and concertmaster with the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Sinfonietta and the San Francisco Concerto Orchestra.
FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
