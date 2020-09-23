FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University sopranos Hannah Polk and Ryann Cooper will present a livestreamed recital Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
They will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen, baritone Gregory Scott Stuart and student tenor Casey Swartz.
The link to view the recital will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Polk and Cooper will sing individually and together in two duets.
Polk, who studies under Stuart at FSU, anticipates graduating in May 2022 with a degree in music education and vocal performance. She is a member of the National Association for Music Education Collegiate, has been on the dean’s list for every semester and is the recipient of multiple voice scholarships.
Polk’s career goals include becoming a middle school music teacher, private voice instructor and opera performer.
Cooper also studies under Stuart. She is a member of Sigma Alpha Iota and Alpha Sigma Alpha and has been on the dean’s list. Cooper plans to graduate in December 2022 with a degree in theater and hopes to perform on Broadway.
She is a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant.
The department of music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.